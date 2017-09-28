THERESA May has said she will talk to Nicola Sturgeon directly in an effort to break the stalemate between the UK and Scottish governments over Brexit.

The Prime Minister said she would speak to the First Minister after “constructive” but underwhelming talks between the pair’s deputies earlier this week.

Deputy FM John Swinney and First Secretary Damian Green met on Monday to discuss the SNP’s objections to the linchpin Brexit legislation at Westminster, the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The Bill, as drafted, would lead to all powers repatriated from Brussels in March 2019 going to Westminster, even those in devolved areas such as agriculture and fish.

SNP ministers say this “power grab” undermines a central tenet of devolution - that powers not specifically reserved to Westminster are devolved by default.

They have refused to recommend that Holyrood gives the Bill its consent.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of this weekend’s Tory conference in Manchester, Mrs May was asked if she would sit down with Ms Sturgeon to sort out their differences.

She said: “I will be talking to Nicola Sturgeon, as I'll be talking to (Welsh Labour First Minister) Carwyn Jones and I hope in due course obviously to a First Minister and Deputy First Minister in Northern Ireland, about how we ensure that we get the best deal for the United Kingdom.

"That means yes, the best deal for Scotland, but that we ensure that the interests of people in Scotland are maintained by remaining part of the United Kingdom and part of the internal market of the UK."

The offer came as UK Brexit Secretary David Davis claimed “decisive steps forward” had been made in the latest round of Brexit talks with the EU.

However EU negotiator Michel Barnier said “big gaps” remained between the two sides, and it could be “weeks or months” before they could move on to talk about future relationships.

The UK is keen to discuss post-Brexit trade, but the EU insists that can only happen after the divorce bill, Northern Ireland and the rights of EU citizens in the UK are resolved.

Although the Scottish Government accepts some powers may end up shared in UK-wide common frameworks, they want these to be decided consensually, not imposed by London.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has promised a “powers bonanza” for Holyrood once many of the powers initially repatriated to Westminster are forwarded to Edinburgh.

However Mrs May would not give any details of what these might be.

Instead, she said: “We expect a significant number of new powers will come down to Holyrood as a result of the Brexit decision and we will set those out in due course.

“Where it is right to devolve powers, where it makes sense to devolve powers, we will do that. But we want to make sure that we keep the internal market of the UK as well.

“That matters to Scotland, it matters to people in Scotland for their jobs."

SNP Brexit minister Michael Russell: “The situation can be sorted very quickly - it doesn't need the prime minister to meet with the first minister.

"It needs an acknowledgement that the devolution settlement is important and that any changes to it would be negotiated and discussed.

"And if they can withdraw the parts of the bill that the Welsh and ourselves cannot agree to, then the solution is found."

Trying to dampen resentment and leadership speculation at conference, Mrs May also told the House magazine that her party wasn’t ready for the snap election she called in June.

The decision cost her her Commons majority and forced her into a £1bn deal with the DUP.

She admitted she failed to communicate well enough, and that her words about making the country work for everyone “didn’t come through in the election”.