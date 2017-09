Gordon Brown has warned that Britain risks "sleepwalking" into another financial crisis if the G20 fails to create an early warning system and clamp down on the shadow banking sector.

In a speech prepared for the Bank of England's independence conference in London on Thursday, the former prime minister said another crash could be inevitable without critical reforms and better regulation.

"My belief is that governments will go sleepwalking into the next crisis unless we deliver a more effective G20, a full early warning system and better regulation of the shadow banking system," he said.

Loading article content