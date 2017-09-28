US actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made a public plea for “universal health care” as she announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The Seinfeld and Veep star, 56, shared the news in a touching statement posted on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday.
But while she paid tribute to her “glorious” network of family and friends and her health insurance, she said that not all cancer sufferers receive the same support.
She wrote: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.
“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.
“The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
She posted the typed and hand-signed statement with the caption: “Just when you thought…”
Hundreds of fans – including international celebrities – responded with messages of support within minutes of her post.
British television chef Nigella Lawson posted: “Sending love,” while Hollywood star Christina Applegate replied: “Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want.”
Author Molly Knight commented: “We love you so much, Julia. You’ve got an army of fans ready to fight with you as well. Just send up the bat signal when needed.”
Actor Michael McKean wrote: “Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox.”
Others replied with short clips and pictures of the actress on screen and posted messages of “strength” and “love”.
Louis-Dreyfus has two sons, Charles and Henry, with her husband of 30 years, Brad Hall.
