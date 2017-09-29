MORE than £1m in lottery funds has been given to more than 50 arts projects across the country, including a dance work for those who cannot leave their homes.

Emma Jayne Park has received funding from Creative Scotland to make It's Not Over Yet, a two-part project creating dance performance for theatres as well as living room-based performances "tailored to the needs of people who are house-bound."

The stage work and living room performances, created with composer Nik Paget-Tomlinson, will tour across Scotland in partnership with the Scottish Mental Health Arts and Film Festival in October 2017.

Artists, musicians, centres, writers, festivals and other organisations have benefitted in the latest round of Creative Scotland's open project funding spend.

Red Bridge Arts, led by Alice McGrath, has received the biggest grant of £99,000 while Stirling's AC Projects has received a grant of £96,000 to help deliver the Counterflows Festival, the Tectonics Festival and other work.

The Dunoon Burgh Hall has received funding to deliver for its 2017-18 cultural programme.

The Glasgow-based electro pop-funk band Bossy Love has received funds to record and release their debut album.

The Falkirk Community Trust has received funding to support the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival, Scotland’s festival of silent cinema, as has the Document International Human Rights Film Festival, which is based at the CCA in Glasgow.

Ms Park said: “Receiving Creative Scotland support has given this project the boost it really needs.

"There are so many people who miss out on the great touring work that travels the country because of immunodeficiency and anxiety disorders that make attending the theatre too great of a health risk.

"The relationship between a person and a home that represents both the space they are confined to and the space they feel safest in is very complex.

"Being able to start research which proposes a method of rescaling work to meet these needs without sacrificing the integrity of the performance feels like a much-needed opportunity that will not only tackle access issues but has the potential to challenge artists to reframe the content of their work in a range of contexts and deepen their understanding of their work.”

Theatre Gu Leòr, has received funding to support Cèilidh, a new play in Gaelic to be touring throughout Scotland in March 2018 while theatre makers Terra Incognita, Finn Anderson, Declan Dineen, Al Seed, Jack Nurse, Steven Fraser, Gavin Marshall and Sarah Jean Couzens have all received funding towards the development of new theatre pieces.

Dundee's Cooper Gallery has received funding to host Ulay: So You See Me, the first major exhibition in a public institution in the UK of German performance artist Ulay's work.

Edinburgh-based Floris Books has received funding to publish new works for children and young people (1-16yrs), through their Kelpies imprint including, including Wee Kelpies, Picture Kelpies, Traditional Scottish, Young Kelpies, Kelpies, KelpiesEdge and Kelpies World.