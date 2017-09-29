Nominees for the Herald’s annual Society Awards this year were as varied as ever - from schemes offering support for the elderly to mental health help for young care leavers, from recycling campaigns to digital inclusion schemes.

With entries including inspiring individuals and innovative examples of teamwork it was a tough job for our judges to produce a shortlist for the Awards which are presented in association with Social Work Scotland.

The result, however – announced today – is one of the strongest ever line-ups of nominees, fittingly, in the tenth year of our awards. The awards recognise those workers, teams and partnerships in Scotland’s third and public sectors, whose efforts often go unremarked. They aim to share new ideas, inspire and crucially give recognition to those working with dedication and imagination to make Scotland a better place.

