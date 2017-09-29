A NEW report has found that Scotland's Big Noise orchestras have the potential to "transform children's lives" with its "outstanding" teaching of orchestral instruments to children.

Sistema Scotland, the charity which runs Big Noise orchestras, has had its work in Stirling, Glasgow, and Aberdeen reviewed by Education Scotland.

Education Scotland assessed three Big Noise Centres in Raploch, Stirling; Govanhill, Glasgow; and Torry, Aberdeen in April 2017.

The report found that the orchestras, based on the Venezuelan model of El Sistema, is "helping to build trust and increase self-esteem, confidence, concentration, a resilient mind-set and working as a team."

It adds: "Big Noise is helping to improve the life chances of children living in areas of multiple deprivation through the provision of free music tuition on a scale that would not normally be affordable to most families. Staff help children and families overcome barriers to participation."

The orchestras work with around 2,500 children: in Raploch, Stirling, Govanhill in Glasgow, Torry in Aberdeen and Douglas in Dundee.

Nicola Killean, Chief Executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “I am delighted that the Education Scotland report has recognised our key strengths and highlighted the commitment and quality of the staff team and the child-centred approach.

"Big Noise is about using music as a tool to engage with children and young people and it’s the quality of people we recruit and train, and the relationship they build with the children, families and communities that allows us to have maximum impact.

“I welcome that this substantive report from Education Scotland reinforces the impacts and outcomes that previously were reported in independent evaluation by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health (GCPH), which found improvements in children’s confidence, self-esteem, concentration, communications and co-operation."

The report suggests that Big Noise improve its tracking and monitoring of progress.

Councillor Scott Farmer, leader of Stirling Council said: “The Raploch community should be justifiably proud of its achievements over the last 10 years working with Sistema Scotland.

"The Council will use the invaluable learning from the evaluation as it works with Sistema Scotland and the community going forward."

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council and Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s Education and Children’s Services Convener, also welcomed the report.

The Big Noise centre in Douglas, Dundee is not included in the Education Scotland report as it opened in September 2017, after the Education Scotland review was carried out.