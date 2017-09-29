THE Herald, in proud partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland, invited the country’s photographers to enter their most accomplished work in a competition to celebrate the launch of the new £10 banknote design.
This year’s competition theme was “Scotland’s Skies” and entrants had a chance of winning £1,000 in Barrhead Travel vouchers to take them to their dream photographic destination.
The prize also included a professional photography lesson with a highly experienced Herald photographer.
Have a look at some of the stunning entries in our picture gallery above.
We are delighted to present our winning image, submitted by Alan Butterfield, entitled “West Beach Aurora.”
Alan's stunning image was taken at Lossiemouth West Beach.
The finalists were chosen by The Herald's Editor-in-Chief Donald Martin, Herald Editor Graeme Smith, Group Multimedia Editor Craig Alexander and Royal Bank of Scotland’s Scottish Board chairman, Malcolm Buchanan.
Here is a showcase of thte finalists entries.
Photograph by Lorraine Paterson
Photograph by Alan Frew
Photograph by Bill Kean
Photograph by Rbyris
Photograph by Colin Robertson
Photograph by Lorraine Paterson
Photograph by Iain Cartwright
Photograph by Eilidh Cameron
In addition to the prize mentioned, Alan Butterfield will see his winning entry displayed at a prominent RBS branch until the end of the year.
