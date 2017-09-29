CELTIC are to conduct a special one minute applause tribute for former player Paul Wilson who has died at the age of 66.

Mr Wilson was the only non-white player to be capped for Scotland in the 20th century and the first non-white player to be capped since Andrew Wilson in 1881.

The tribute will come before Saturday's Hoops match against Hibs at Celtic Park.

The India-born player who made 129 appearances for Celtic got his solitary Scotland cap as a result of being a 75th minute substitute against Spain in a European Championship qualifier in Valencia in February, 1975.

Paul Wilson scored from a volley to open the scoring in a European Cup quarter-final against Basel in 1974. The Swiss side won 3-2 on the night, with Celtic winning 4-2 after extra-time in the return leg to reach the European Cup semi-final

It was 29 years before Scotland next capped a non-white player – Nigel Quashie.

His family moved to Milngavie when he was 11 and Mr Wilson was educated at St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch, playing football for the school in the same league as future Celtic and Scotland stars Kenny Dalglish and Danny McGrain.

Signed by legendary boss Jock Stein in 1967, the Celtic star spent 11 years at the club and was Wilson was a member of the famous Quality Street Gang alongside the likes of Danny McGrain, Davie Hay and Kenny Dalglish.

Mr Wilson played a part in the club's nine-in-a-row triumph in 1974 and scored in the League Cup success over Hibs the following season.

After leaving Celtic in 1978, he played for Motherwell and Partick Thistle before playing junior football with Blantyre Celtic.

Speaking to the official Celtic match programme back in 2014 to mark the anniversary of him signing for the Hoops, Paul said of his proudest moment as a Celt: “Just pulling on the jersey, as I have always been a Celtic supporter, so to get your first chance and to win trophies in the Hoops was fantastic. It all accumulates. It's hard to say one individual thing. If I look back on my time at the club, everything was a proud moment for me.”

He retired from professional football aged just 29 – and began working in the licensed trade in Bellshill only to be tempted by former team-mate Jinny Johnstone to return to the junior ranks with Blantyre Celtic and remarkably played at junior international level in October 1980 against the Republic of Ireland before finally hanging up his boots at the age of 31.

In later years he lived quietly in Milngavie while working in the motor trade.

He is survived by his second wife Joy, sons Barry and Paul, and daughters Ceri and Katie.