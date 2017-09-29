A terrifying Freddy Krueger glove was handed in to a police knife amnesty box - complete with four razor-sharp claws.
The shocking weapon was dropped off anonymously at a police station as part of a drive to reduce the number of knives on the streets.
The metal glove, inspired by the one worn by the horror movie murderer in Nightmare on Elm Street, was left at Uxbridge Police Station, west London, on Wednesday.
Boxes have been set up at police stations across the capital, and more than 500 arrests and 400 weapons have been taken off the streets in the latest phase alone.
Police tweeted: "There are knives and then there is this.
"Safely dropped off anonymously in the knife bin in Uxbridge Police Station."
Burnt serial killer Krueger used his glove, armed with razors, to kill his victims in their dreams in the 1984 classic, which spawned a number of sequels of varying quality.
