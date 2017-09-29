LESLEY Patrick was just getting to grips with life as a new mother when her 12-day-old daughter Eva fell seriously ill on December 28 last year.

Within hours, Eva was rushed to hospital and Lesley, 31, and her husband Graham, 40, were later told that she had viral meningitis.

With treatment, she recovered and was allowed home to Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, but for Mrs Patrick the experience had a lasting impact.

She is sharing her story in a bid to raise awareness of the infection and support the charity Meningitis Now.

The day and evening had been entirely normal. At about 11pm Eva began to get grizzly, escalating into full-on screaming.

It was terrifying, but as new parents we tried to pass her to each other in case it was something we were doing or not doing to calm her. She dozed throughout the night, but each time she awoke she was crying.

Eventually at about 7am I called my mum, who told me to call the NHS.

I first called the doctor’s surgery and took Eva round. The GP sent us up to the local hospital. We were very scared, although a part of you thinks you are just being ridiculous.

The hospital staff were lovely. Their first action was to take swabs from Eva before getting a lumbar puncture.

At that point it hit us that our baby could potentially be very sick.

Eva was put on antibiotics. Her temperature was so high, we were advised not to handle her and she was on the bed stripped. After two days she was fitted with a tube to feed her.

After three days, we were given the diagnosis of viral meningitis. The doctor was fantastic, explaining what was wrong without mentioning meningitis until the very end. Once I heard it mentioned I didn’t hear anything else that was said.

Fortunately, Eva got better as quickly as she had become sick and after nearly four days she was discharged.

She still has her last hearing test, ominously on Friday October 13, but hopefully that will be all clear.

The meningitis effect, though, didn’t disappear when Eva was discharged.

I struggled mentally. I felt as though I had lost my daughter. I felt guilt for leaving her as long as I did and not knowing it was something serious.

I struggled to allow others to handle her and I felt an overwhelming sense of guilt for feeling like that, as some people have lost their children or are living with life-changing after-effects.

As Eva was better, people stopped asking if we were ok, because obviously she was ok. It was just me not being able to deal with it.

The GP diagnosed me with some form of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

It took a long, long time for the guilt to disappear. If I’m honest, I still feel uncomfortable allowing people who aren’t around her often to handle her.

My husband and my mum were huge supports. I couldn’t have got through it without them. Here’s hoping the memory will soon fade.

My husband is doing RideLondon cycle event next year to raise money for Meningitis Now, so hopefully if anything the experience can lead to more positive experiences for us and help others.