MUSIC fans were left furious after tickets for Runrig’s farewell concert were sold out within moments of going on sale – only to turn up on resellers’ websites for more than five times the original price.

The veteran Celtic rockers have said the open air gig in Stirling on August 18 next year will be their last, after 45 years' performing.

Tickets for “The Last Dance”, in the new City Park venue in the shadow of Stirling Castle, went on sale at 10am yesterday, but within

minutes fans were told all 25,000 tickets had sold out.

While some fans managed to secure tickets, which had a face value of £49 for standing room, others voiced their frustration as the sold-out briefs emerged on other websites, priced at up to £275 each.

General admission tickets were advertised on Ticketmaster subsidiary GetMeIn for between £246 and £275, while similar standing tickets were on Viagogo for up to £242 each.

Runrig fan Lesley Englishby posted on the band’s Facebook page: “I had set a reminder on my phone to be contacted as soon as ticket were available.

"When attempting to purchase them two hours later in my lunch break they were sold out.

"However, I would have been able to buy them at £275.00 per ticket which was £220.00 dearer than the tickets offered to me earlier.”

Fellow fan Sinclair Duncan said: “My wife and myself both tried to get tickets but couldn’t.

"Then I tried Viagogo and they wanted £1,000 for 4.

"I love Runrig and am gutted I will miss this (but) I am not paying four times the face value.”

Alison MacKenzie posted: “I couldn’t get tickets at 10am. Sold out. But at 10.05am I could have got them for £150 each through resale.”

Runrig, who formed on Skye in 1973, announced the farewell concert earlier this week.

It will mark the end of a series of arena shows which will take place in Germany, Denmark and England.

Drummer Iain Bayne said: “We want to make this a true celebration of the band’s career, and the special bond we have with so many people from around the world, although it will be with heavy hearts when we strike the last note.”