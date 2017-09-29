Catalonia's interior minister has vowed that tomorrow's disputed referendum on independence from Spain will take place peacefully.

Joaquin Forn said officials are determined to proceed with Sunday's vote, even though Spain's government says it is illegal and cannot happen.

Mr Forn says the central government is deploying 10,000 police officers in Catalonia for the ballot.

But hundreds of tractors have rolled in Catalonia's towns to protect those going to the ballot box.

He told a news conference in Barcelona that he met with regional security officials in an effort to defuse tension surrounding the vote.

He insisted, however, that the Catalan police force take their orders from local authorities.

The force's loyalty has been torn between the central and regional governments.

He said Catalan authorities have no bones of contention with the National Police and Civil Guard, which have enacted some controversial central government measures to prevent the vote.

The region's Catalonia's foreign affairs chief has appealed for support from the European Union over Spain's measures to prevent the poll.

Raul Romeva, speaking to journalists in Brussels, said EU institutions need to "understand that this is a big issue".

Mr Romeva spoke a day after Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont accused the EU of "turning its back" on Catalonia.

Mr Romeva accused the Spanish government of a "brutal crackdown" on Catalan officials to try to prevent Sunday's referendum, which Spain considers to be illegal.

He said it has "generated an unprecedented level of shock".

He said he does not expect violence, because "it's not in the Catalan DNA to use violence to solve political problems".

However the Spanish government's cabinet spokesman is still insisting there will not be a vote tomorrow.

Madrid's culture minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo has accused the secessionist coalition ruling the north-eastern region of bending the laws to go ahead with a vote regardless of warnings from courts and a suspension by the country's Constitutional Court earlier this month.

Catalan authorities say they will declare independence within 48 hours after announcing the vote's results if the yes side wins.

"After the official proclamation of the results, which should take a few days. there is a period of 48 hours to proclaim independence but this does not exclude the possibility of us making yet another appeal on the night of the 1st [Sunday] for the need to sit down and talk to resolve this politically," Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said.

The Spanish government has fought the referendum with a myriad of legal actions criticised by many in Catalonia.

"The government has a constitutional mandate to enforce the laws maintaining civic order," Mr Mendez de Vigo said during a regular weekly press briefing.

"Nobody is above the laws and whoever violates them will face consequences."

However, Catalonia's vice-president said more than six out of 10 voters are expected to take part in the poll despite the crackdown from Madrid.

Oriol Junqueras said Catalan citizens will be able to vote "even if somebody takes voting stations by assault and tries to avoid something as natural as placing a voting slip in a ballot".

Spain's Constitution says only the nation's government can call a referendum on sovereignty.

Police forces acting on judges' orders have seized ballots and arrested regional officials in the crackdown.

Mr Junqueras said an internal poll showed more than 60 per cent of the 5.3 million eligible voters plan to cast ballots.

He displayed a prototype of the plastic ballot boxes planned for more than 2,300 voting stations.