Passengers hit by Ryanair cancellations are being offered discounted rail travel between Scotland and London.
Caledonian Sleeper is offering a 20% discount to passengers who have made a now-cancelled Ryanair booking until the end of February next year.
The budget airline announced this week it was axing 18,000 scheduled flights between November and March, with flights between Glasgow and Stansted and Edinburgh and Stansted among those affected.
The overnight train service said passengers can travel within a day of their original flight booking and use the code 'Ryanair' when booking online.
Passengers must bring a copy of their original Ryanair booking on check in to the train, Caledonian Sleeper said.
Ticket prices in November cost from £36 for a seat, £64 for a shared cabin and £136 for a family ticket of two adults and two children.
Caledonian Sleeper managing director Keith Wallace said: "We want to give people affected by the Ryanair cancellations peace of mind.
"We offer an alternative way of travelling between Scotland and London, which will allow affected passengers to fulfil their previous travel arrangements, getting where they need to be as they originally planned."
