HISTORIAN Neil Oliver today takes over as President of the National Trust for Scotland.
The archaeologist, TV presenter and author is expected to be confirmed in the role President of Scotland’s largest conservation charity at its Annual General Meeting being held in Dundee’s Caird Hall.
Mr Oliver will take over from Lord Lindsay who has held the role since 2012 when he succeeded the Duke of Buccleuch.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Neil Oliver said: “The National Trust for Scotland protects so much of what makes Scotland special. Over the years I have dug up some of its places, visited many more and been completely inspired by it all. I can’t wait to get more involved and I’ll be encouraging others to do the same.”
National Trust for Scotland Chairman Sir Moir Lockhead said: “Neil has championed Scotland and its heritage throughout his career –unearthing new insights into its stories, sharing our stunning scenery and fascinating audiences all over the world. We are very excited about the energy, enthusiasm and opportunities for more engagement that he will bring to our charity as we work to protect Scotland’s heritage, and share and celebrate all that we have to offer with more people.”
