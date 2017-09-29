PUPILS will learn how to cut down on food waste as part of moves to encourage schools to reduce the amount thrown away.
Environmental campaigners have launched a new education pack which fits in with the Curriculum for Excellence and can be used by schools across the country.
The resources, designed by Zero Waste Scotland, aim to inspire a generation of children to think about the sustainability of what they consume.
Children at Knightswood Primary in Glasgow were the first to trial the new resources and donned rubber gloves to inspect the food waste in the school dinner hall.
The class was designed to show the primary seven pupils how much edible food is thrown away. They then helped to encourage younger pupils to reduce wastage and also looked at what recipes could be made using leftovers.
Jennifer Murphy, principal teacher, said the lessons were "hugely empowering".
Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “The amount of food needlessly wasted in Scotland is overwhelming – yet saving food from the bin can save money and help the environment.
“The Love Food Hate Waste Education Pack will enable schools across the country to put their enthusiasm on food waste into force, contributing to a nationwide drive for a more sustainable, more circular economy.”
Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham added: “Giving Scotland’s children an understanding of food, how it is produced and how to use it up, will inspire real behaviour change for years to come and enhance Scotland’s already strong reputation for world-leading circular economy action.”
