Almost 300 marine species have rafted at least 4,350 miles across the Pacific from Japan to the US on plastic wreckage left by the 2011 tsunami, according to new research.

The coastal creatures include crabs, mussels, barnacles, sponges and sea stars. They provide the first direct evidence of animals hitch hiking huge distances on a vast scale.

And the phenomenon is likely to be common with many non native species travelling thousands of miles on chunks of plastic and other ocean garbage.

Loading article content