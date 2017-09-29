A man who was caught by police taking a safe containing heroin with a street value of £270,000 from a house has been jailed for three years.
Detectives detained Darren Heeps after they turned up for a drugs raid at the property in Church Place, Falkirk and saw him leave with a black rucksack – and lock the door behind him.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Heeps, 29, had received a phone call from the girlfriend of a man who had earlier been detained by police after they stopped his car and noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the driver.
Heeps then turned up to remove the rucksack.
Advocate depute Rosemary Guinnane said a locked metal safe was found inside and the drugs were within it.
A key recovered from Heeps's car was found to be a match for the safe which had contained 2.7 kilos of the Class A drug.
Judge Lady Carmichael told Heeps that it appeared he was acting for someone else by moving the safe from the house which was about to be searched.
Reducing his sentence to from four and a half years, she took into account he was "genuinely remorseful" for his actions and had tendered an early guilty plea.
