A FIRST edition by Peter Pan author JM Barrie has been found in a pile of old books handed into a charity shop.

The 121-year-old book is a biography of Margaret Ogilvy, Barrie’s mother, and paints a portrait of her and the tragic early death of the writer's brother.

The book has been donated to the Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust, which is raising money to restore the Moat Brae house and gardens and turn it into an asset for the local community.

