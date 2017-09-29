A FIRST edition by Peter Pan author JM Barrie has been found in a pile of old books handed into a charity shop.
The 121-year-old book is a biography of Margaret Ogilvy, Barrie’s mother, and paints a portrait of her and the tragic early death of the writer's brother.
The book has been donated to the Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust, which is raising money to restore the Moat Brae house and gardens and turn it into an asset for the local community.
Moat Brae, in Dumfries, is said to be where Barrie first found inspiration for Neverland after playing in the gardens as a child.
The book, dated from 1896, was found in an Oxfam bookstore in Dumfries by a volunteer.
Store manager Rory Fairweather, 30, said: “One of our volunteers found this rather plain looking book when sorting through donations.
“I think we’d call it one of our hidden gems, I don’t think they knew what it was when they donated it.
“The Peter Pan trust are doing renovations and I thought they’d give it a good home.”
The Moat Brae Trust has not yet decided what it will do with the book but said it would be useful as part of bringing the Peter Pan stories to life for both children and adults.
Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust marketing manager Catherine Colwell said: “It’s really exciting and what it shows is the legacy of JM Barrie and the story of Peter Pan.”
The trust was established in 2009 and has so far raised £5.8 million to save the house from demolition and decay.
Margaret Ogilvy died in 1895. Barrie’s older brother David died the day before his 14th birthday in a skating accident.
