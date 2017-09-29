SCOTLAND will examine the generous welfare systems across Scandinavia in a bid to learn from the benefits “expertise” of our northern neighbours.

Under plans aimed at forging closer links with Nordic countries, ministers will also pore over Finland’s successful strategy for closing the attainment gap in schools while a fisheries expert from Marine Scotland will be seconded to Estonia during the country’s presidency of the EU to discuss quotas.

It is hoped Scotland will form closer sea fishing ties with Norway and create tourist links with Iceland as part of the Scottish Government’s new Nordic Baltic blueprint.

Given levels of social welfare in Denmark, Norway and Sweden are much more generous than in the UK, officials attempt to determine whether some of their policies could be implemented when Scotland obtains more control over benefits.

Scottish officials will engage with counterparts at Sweden’s social security department Forsakringskassan on “specific aspects” of disability benefits as part of new devolved welfare powers.

It will also look at “opportunities” to learn lessons from Finland’s pilot of a universal basic income.

According to the accountancy firm KPMG the average tax take for Danes is 55 per cent of income, and 57 per cent in Sweden.

Norway has a lower tax-rate of 47 percent due to its policy of stockpiling North Sea oil revenues.

The plans come as control over 11 welfare payments are being devolved to Holyrood.

Europe Minister Dr Alasdair Allan said that close relationships between Scotland and its Nordic neighbours have become more important in the wake of Brexit as he launched the new policy statement in Latvia.

He said the Scottish Government’s recent baby box scheme – in which new parents receive a box full of baby items that can double as an infant bed – is a “great example” of the venture with the Nordic-Baltic Policy Statement, which was agreed in 2014.

Dr Allan also highlighted a number of other areas where Scotland could benefit from ties with other nations, such as Norway’s expertise in carbon capture and storage as well as Sweden’s bottle return scheme.

Speaking during a visit to Latvia, Mr Allan said: “As the UK Government continues to limit Scotland’s input to the Brexit negotiations – and as we hurtle ever closer to a damaging and poorly-planned EU departure – it is all the more important that we strengthen our international relationships and protect Scottish interests.

“Our first Nordic-Baltic Policy Statement in 2014 was a catalyst for greater collaboration with countries in the region.

“A great example was the launch of Scotland’s Baby Box, based on the experiences of Finland.

“Looking ahead, there are many areas we can work together, share our expertise and learn from others.

“Scotland wants a continuing close relationship with the rest of Europe, particularly our northern neighbours, and I believe this new Nordic-Baltic statement can help articulate and secure many important connections in the future.”

The Nordic Council, founded after the Second World War, is an inter-parliamentary forum for co-operation between the Nordic states.

It has five full members – Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland – as well as three associate members: Greenland, the Faroe Isles and the Aland Islands. In 1971, the Nordic Council of Ministers, an intergovernmental forum, was set up to complement the council.

Edinburgh-based David Windmill, Honorary Consul General for Norway, said: “Scotland and Norway have long historic, cultural and commercial relations and the new statement reflects the Scottish Government’s wish to strengthen and develop these links,” he said.

“I welcome such an initiative and look forward to our future cooperation.”