A NAKED kidnap victim fought his way out the boot of a car after sabotaging the vehicle a gang was holding him captive in as they drove through the streets of Edinburgh.
Nigerian-born Emmanuel Chidubem Emmanuel managed to disable the black BMW 5 series saloon by accessing a fuse panel after he freed himself of his bonds.
Mr Emmanuel, a garage owner, then struggled with the kidnappers as they tried to force him back into the car in front of shocked passers-by, including parents on the school run.
The four-strong gang – Hooman Sojoodi, 22; Sanchez Facey, 23; Glen Elamo, 20; and Arnold Mukueto, 22, were all convicted of assaulting and abducting him at the end of a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
During the ordeal, on February 10 this year, the victim was punched and kicked, hit with a blunt weapon, his clothing was cut and he was stripped, blindfolded and trussed up at a house in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh. The gang accessed his online bank account and took cash from it before putting him in the car.
He was driven through city streets before he managed to open the boot at Buckstone Road in Edinburgh.
A passing social worker who saw the incident began sounding her horn and called police.
They were all remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.
