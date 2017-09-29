KENNY Miller may not have a future at Rangers after being disciplined and dropped from the first team squad for this Ladbrokes Premiership game last night, but it would appear the manager whose methods he has taken such exception to, for the foreseeable future at least, does.

With his latest bizarre statements about “what goes in Vegas stays in Vegas” hitting more headlines in the build up to this match earlier in the week, Pedro Caixinha had looked to be something of a busted flush.

An ignominious exit from Europe, unconvincing form in the league, another disappointing defeat to Celtic and speculation about divides opening up in the dressing room – it was all looking decidedly ominous for the increasingly beleaguered Portuguese coach.

However, Caixinha asked to be judged on how his players performed in this game and there could be no denying that every one of them, regardless of their nationality, gave their all and produced an impressive all-round display as they secured an important victory.

Taking on a robust Hamilton side on an awkward artificial surface at the SuperSeal Stadium on the Friday evening would be no manager’s ideal fixture after such a disappointing result and torrid few days.

Rangers, though, rose to the challenge admirably. They recovered superbly after falling behind to a Danny Redmond goal in the very first minute and richly deserved a win which lifted the spirits of their supporters and eased the mounting pressure on their manager.

Declan John, on loan from Cardiff City and only in the side because captain and first choice left back Lee Wallace is out injured, used his searing pace to devastating affect and scored two exceptional individual goals, his first for Rangers, in the space of just four minutes in the first half.

Daniel Candeias, the Portuguese winger who was brought in this summer, added another before half-time and ran straight to the dugout to celebrate in what was a visible show of support for his besieged countrymen.

This was a game against, no disrespect to Martin Canning’s players who, as always, performed with heart and, at times, no little skill, a game against one of the top flight’s lesser sides. Far more difficult tests against better teams await.

Rangers also enjoyed their fair share of luck. Carlos Pena should have been red carded in the second half for deliberately palming the ball into the net when the score was 3-1. The Mexican midfielder had been booked in the first half for a bad foul on Dougie Imrie. Referee Andrew Dallas should really have sent him off.

The match official’s failure to punish Pena will have rankled Canning as shortly afterwards Ryan Jack was ordered off. He scythed down Crawford and Greg Docherty needlessly in the space of seven minutes and could have no complaints about the punishment he received.

Rangers coped with being reduced to 10 men and actually added to their tally with a penalty after Alex Gogic pulled back Jason Holt, who had been hastily thrown on for Pena after his moment of rashness, on the hour mark. Graham Dorrans stepped up and slotted past Darren Jamieson with an audacious Panenka-style spot kick

But how would they have fared if, as they should have, they had been reduced to nine men? It could have been an altogether different story. The Hamilton fans had every right to feel slightly aggrieved as they left the ground despite the 4-1 scoreline.

Failing to beat Hamilton last night would have left Rangers in danger of falling out of the top six in the Premiership this afternoon. They head into the international break and a friendly match against Benfica in Canada next week in a much more positive frame of mind than they had been a few days ago after a satisfying evening.

Despite suggestions that the home-grown players had failed to make their foreign counterparts or the coaching staff feel welcome, both Dorrans and Jack retained their places in the visitors’ starting line-up along with the youngster Ross McCrorie.

Dorrans, too, held onto the captain’s armband which had rather controversially passed to Miller as his compatriot had come onto the park six days earlier. He played superbly, set up the third goal and netted the fourth himself.

Caixinha’s men got off to the worst possible start by falling behind after just 57 seconds after Redmond netted from close range after some good work by Rakish Bingham.

But a well-taken John double and the Candeias strike in the space of just seven minutes gave the visitors a 3-1 lead at half-time which they built on when Dorrans slotted home his penalty in the second half.

Hamilton were also awarded a spot kick when McCrorie brought down Botti Biabi in the 72nd minute. But Foderingham produced an excellent save to deny Bingham and kill off any hope of an unlikely comeback.