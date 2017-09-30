BREAKFAST television star Lorraine Kelly has boosted the value of her business empire to more than £2.7 million.
The Scots chat show host’s company accounts show she is earning a fortune from her successful TV career.
Last year alone the 57-year-old ITV star’s firm made a profit of more than £360,000.
Newly published annual company accounts for her company Albatel show that it had total assets of £3,045,506.
That included £1,612,527 held in a bank account, £1,125,216 owed by debtors and an investment portfolio worth more than £300,000.
After paying off creditors, the company had a net worth of £2,744,000 meaning it has increased in value by almost £1 million in the last two years.
Glasgow-born Lorraine and her husband set up the firm in 1992 shortly after they were married.
As well as her TV work, Lorraine, who presents her self-titled morning chat show on ITV, has published books on dieting and fitness and makes personal appearances.
She has released a fitness DVD called ‘Living To The Max’ based on her love for Zumba classes and she also has her own clothing range with retailer JD Williams.
Earlier this year, she signed a new 'golden handcuffs' two-and-a-half year deal with ITV reported to be worth more than £2million.
