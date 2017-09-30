THERE was a fox at Holyrood this week. I saw it trotting through the neat little garden at the heart of the parliament on Wednesday lunchtime, a few feet from a canteen full of MSPs. What it made of the poor, dumb, vicious creatures on the other side of the glass I dread to think. Too much blood and guts for me, perhaps.

For this was the very moment the Scottish Labour leadership race transcended the political realm and broke into light entertainment.

As Jeremy Corbyn was looking forward to the “unifying” power of socialism under whoever led the party in Scotland, the two campaigns were laying into each other with animalistic abandon.

It had been building for more than a year, when Richard Leonard and the Left and Anas Sarwar and the centrists fell out over the failed summer ‘coup’ by Labour MPs against Mr Corbyn in June 2016.

It’s useful to look back to that time to see how deep the feelings ran.

After 80 per cent of Labour MPs said they had lost confidence in Mr Corbyn in the febrile aftermath of the Brexit referendum, three Labour MSPs went out on a limb to defend him. Mr Leonard, Neil Findlay and Alex Rowley argued the party membership’s decision to elect Mr Corbyn leader had to be respected.

“The events of the last few days have broken the hearts of Labour Party members across the UK,” they wrote. “Labour Party members are not passive onlookers to be used and exploited at election time only to be ignored thereafter - they are the lifeblood of the party, we are nothing without them.”

At the same time they appealed to principle, 13 other MSPs appealed to pragmatism and power.

Anas Sarwar, Jackie Baillie and others said the party’s “first duty” was to give working people an effective voice by getting elected.

Arguing a crisis election might be just “weeks or months” away, they said: “For the good of the party and, more importantly, the country, we believe Jeremy Corbyn, who is a principled man, must do the right thing and allow the party to once again provide effective opposition and regroup as a credible party of Government.” In other words, walk.

Mr Corbyn ignored them, defeated Owen Smith for the leadership, and outperformed all expectations in Theresa May’s self-inflicted snap election.

But those profound tensions in Scottish Labour never went away. And with two key protagonists now fighting for the leadership, they have poisoned that contest too.

It was no accident that Mr Sarwar launched his candidacy by talking about electability, putting himself forward as the best person to beat Nicola Sturgeon, not just talk about change and hark back to the past.

It was there in the first public hustings. Mr Leonard’s most passionate moment was an attack on those who had abandoned Mr Corbyn in his hour of need.

“I don’t know what planet they’re on,” he said. “We can’t afford the luxury of that kind of disunity.”

So the tinder was thick on the ground. It took a leaked tape of Mr Rowley, now interim leader, admitting what everyone knew - that he was behind Mr Leonard despite claiming neutrality - to ignite it.

Ms Baillie accused him of “plotting”, Mr Findlay called that “barrel-scraping desperation”, and team Leonard turned potty mouth.

As one delirious source close to Ms Sturgeon told me: “Our only worry is running out of popcorn.”

It’s an almighty mess. An awful advert for a party that seems more interesting in gnawing its own entrails than getting its act together.

But there is a weird, if marginal, upside as the rivals let off steam.

The candidates are being tested good and hard for one thing.

In recent days, both have been doorstepped en masse by the media, and both have shown grace under pressure. Mr Leonard is the rawer performer - he was startled when asked if he was having a laugh when he described the contest as “comradely” - but he held his nerve.

Both still have their problems, of course. Mr Sarwar has more charm but he also has more baggage.

His wealth and private school choice make him one of the few, not the many. His belated conversion to Corbynism looks fake. He will have little if any trade union backing.

Mr Leonard is steeped in Labour history and has huge union support. But he has almost no public profile, and his devotion to Mr Corbyn looks submissive. The SNP would taunt him for returning Scottish Labour to branch office status.

But both are at least looking like leaders in waiting. They have passed the first test. The question the party has to answer is who is best placed to defeat Ms Sturgeon.

Privately, some in the SNP fear Mr Leonard most. They dread a polarised Holyrood election in 2021 in which independence takes a back seat and voters are offered Richard on the Left and Ruth on the Right.

The result is a middle ground SNP - asking, remember, to extend its 14 years in power to almost two decades - getting horribly squeezed.

“It’d be the R and R show,” one MSP says, “and we’d be Rsed out.”

Maybe. With all of Brexit’s permutations and their party’s gift for self-harm, Scottish Labour members will need to be as clever as the Holyrood fox when they look ahead and make their choice.