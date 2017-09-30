IRONY overload on Wednesday as Jeremy Corbyn preached unity in Brighton as the Scottish Labour leadership contest turned into a blood-soaked knife fest. If that wasn’t enough, as the BBC’s Brian Taylor delivered his live verdict on the feud from the Holyrood garden, Tory Margaret Mitchell hosted a special event nearby. Its title? “Respectful political dialogues”. We understand neither Alex Rowley or Jackie Baillie were present.

THERE was a priceless moment on Radio Scotland as the civil war was debated. “Apparently there has been a plot to unseat Kezia Dugdale according to Jackie Baillie,” said former Scottish Labour spin doctor Paul Sinclair. “I don’t see it as much of a plot, but Jackie has been involved in so many leadership plots over the years we should possibly defer to her experience.” Claws like razors, that lad.

ANAS Sarwar has insisted throughout the race he has nothing to do with his family’s controversial cash and carry, other than collect juicy dividends down the years. Strange, then, that several Youtube videos show him holding court in a swanky office there, working on both his 2016 Holyrood campaign and this year’s Glasgow council election. Doubtless use of the facilities has been fully declared on all electoral paperwork.

