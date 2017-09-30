THERESA May is to try to put her election humiliation behind her and dampen leadership speculation by returning to her original ambition of being a “one nation” Prime Minister.

Ahead of a fraught Tory conference starting in Manchester tomorrow, Mrs May said she wanted to make good on the promise in her first speech on the steps of Number 10.

She said: “As Conservatives, we have a vision of a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few - precisely the direction I set when I became Prime Minister last year.

“I understand the concerns raised, particularly by young people, during what was a disappointing election for my Party.

“So my determination to act on those concerns, and crucially, to fulfil the promise of my first speech on the steps of Downing Street, is greater than ever."

She said she wanted the UK to be “a fairer place to live for ordinary working people”, with a renewed social country promising better living standards for the next generation.

She said Labour was “simply not fit to govern” and its economic plans would mean higher taxes and fewer jobs for the people who could last afford it.

“This week in Manchester you’ll see more of our plan for a country that truly works for everyone,” she said.

However the conference is expected to be dominated by speculation over her leadership.

A new YouGov poll of Tory members found found 38 per cent want Mrs May to quit after Brexit in 2019 compared to 29 per cent who want her to contest the 2022 General Election.

One in 20 Conservative members want her to resign immediately, and 8 per cent next year.

The survey also found Ruth Davidson was the second place choice to replace Mrs May as party leader, with only Boris Johnson more popular.

Despite rejecting calls to move from Holyrood to Westminster, the Scottish Conservative leader had the backing of 19 per cent of the party faithful.

The Foreign Secretary was narrowly ahead on 23 per cent, the YouGov survey found.

Backbench MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has was recently branded “extreme” after saying he opposed abortion even after rape and incest, was in third place, on 17 per cent.

Brexit Secretary David Davis, who topped the poll in July, was backed by 11 per cent, Home Secretary Amber Rudd by 6 per cent and Chancellor Philip Hammond by 5 per cent.

Ms Davidson’s star has risen considerably since the snap election, with the Scottish Tories going went from one MP to 13, their highest total for more than 20 years.

Her profile is expected to get a further boost at the conference with a mid-afternoon main hall speech tomorrow, as well as an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show and four fringe events on Monday and Tuesday.

Jeremy Corby, who will lead a shadow cabinet push through marginal constituencies on a “day of hope” today, said: “The Tories will meet tomorrow in Manchester as a weak and divided party, bereft of ideas and energy, too distracted by the squabbling and plotting in their Cabinet of Chaos to offer any solutions to the momentous issues facing our country.

"Labour is offering hope for the real wealth creators - all of us - and winning the arguments for a new common sense about the direction our country should take, one that transfers wealth, power and opportunity to the many from the few."