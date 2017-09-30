Irish fight star Conor McGregor started a fan questions session in Glasgow with a dig at one half of the city while paying tribute to Celtic with a shoutout.

The UFC lightweight champion who was at the Armadillo for a fan session has spoken of his love for Celtic in the past and wasted no time giving them a shout out in Glasgow.

He ĺet all know where his loyalities lay with a shoutout saying: "What’s up Glasgow?

"What's up Celtic? Conor McGregor said.

"The only football club round here worth talking about!”

He also led the crowd in a call and response of “Glasgow’s Green and White’ a popular chant amongst Celtic fans.

Many of the fans present sang along but there were some in the crowd who may not agree with the champion’s support for the Hoops.

The fight superstar previously tweeted praise to Celtic fans for their banner using his famous slogan before the 5-0 win against Astana.

McGregor - before losing to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a big money Last Vegas fight - was taken aback at the display from the Green Brigade which read: “We’re not here to take part. We’re here to take over!”

The motif was a nod to the comments he made after he defeated Diego Brandao in 2014.

He vowed to the Glasgow audience to beat Mayweather should the pair meet in a rematch.

The Irishman - knocked out in the tenth round in Las Vegas last month against the American - has vowed to come out victorious if they clash once more.

In a wide-ranging conversation, the Dublin fighter said that financial woes could force Mayweather to return to the ring and that he’s convinced he would have enough to overcome the American this time.

"I know if I went another go with him, under boxing rules, I’d get that win. I know that. I know by the feeling of him in the first fight," he said.

The fighter reportedly earned €100million from the Mayweather fight.

McGregor was, as is nearly tradition now, almost an hour late to the Glasgow event.