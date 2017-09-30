Jeremy Corbyn has insisted Labour will not tolerate anti-Semitism after criticism that he did not address the issue strongly enough in his keynote speech to the party’s conference.

He said rule changes backed by delegates at the gathering showed Labour was serious about tackling prejudice.

“We put forward a very clear, very specific anti-racism policy rule and rule change that has gone through,” he said.

“We will not tolerate anti-Semitism, or any other kind of racism, in our party.”

You can make a difference this weekend. Join us at a Labour campaign event near you tomorrow. https://t.co/GqpBs5khfB — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 29, 2017

Mr Corbyn was speaking as he took part in a shadow cabinet push through marginal constituencies.

The Labour leader and prominent frontbenchers fanned out across the country in what they called a “day of hope”.

(PA graphic)

Mr Corbyn, visiting the marginal seat of Thurrock in Essex, which the Tories held by 345 votes at the June election, insisted his party was ready for power.

He said: “We are campaigning in regions and nations across the UK, setting out our message of hope for the country.

“Labour is ready – ready to provide hope for young people held back by lack of opportunity, for pensioners anxious about health and social care, for public servants trying to keep services together and for low and middle-earners, the self-employed and employed, facing insecurity and squeezed living standards.”

We have become a government-in-waiting. And our message to the country could not be clearer: Labour is ready. @jeremycorbyn #Lab17 pic.twitter.com/hNiX7ZFcU3 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 27, 2017

Mr Corbyn said the Conservative Party conference would expose a divided Government.

“The Tories will meet tomorrow in Manchester as a weak and divided party, bereft of ideas and energy, too distracted by the squabbling and plotting in their Cabinet of Chaos to offer any solutions to the momentous issues facing our country.

“Since the election, they have been forced to U-turn over some of their most damaging policies.

“The cruel dementia tax was scrapped within three days of being announced, their threat to the pensions triple lock has been abandoned and their plan to end free school meals in primary schools has been binned.”

Mr Corbyn hit back at Prime Minister Theresa May’s claim that Labour was not fit for government, saying: “The people decide who is fit to govern or not.”