DURING the two long and difficult years he spent out of football with an anterior cruciate ligament injury that threatened to bring an end to his career, Craig Gordon dreamed of playing for Scotland, even just once, again.

So, to have recovered from his knee problem, reclaimed his place in the national team, represented his country on another nine occasions and now be on the verge of winning his 50th cap is beyond his wildest expectations.

When Gordon takes to the field before the Russia 2018 qualifier against Slovakia at Hampden on Thursday evening – a game he is, given his exceptional form for both his club and country this season, certain to be selected for - it will be a particularly sweet moment for him.

“To get my 50th Scotland cap in a game of this importance will be huge for me,” he said. “I was stranded on 40 when I got injured and to get another 10 after that seemed like a million miles away.

“That was part of the reason I came back to football with Celtic. I wanted to get back to that level. At one stage, I’d have been delighted with one more cap. Just to be able to say that I had come back and done well enough to play for my country one more time, that would have been enough.

“But to go and get another 10 to make it to 50 and get into the SFA International Roll of Honour is amazing. I think I’m right in saying that I will only be the third goalkeeper to do that, after Jim Leighton and Alan Rough. I don’t think anyone else got 50 caps in goal.

“Getting 50 caps is something I’ve wanted to do and as I’ve progressed in my career, I wanted to try and get closer to it. So it will be very special if I can get it against Slovakia. It will be very emotional to go out at Hampden and do that. I’ve managed to come back and play in the Champions League with Celtic, but to do as well as I have over the last four years is incredible.”

Gordon’s focus this week , however, will be fully on the difficult game against Slovakia and securing a victory which will take Scotland to within a game of a play-off spot.

Having fulfilled most of his ambitions in the game since returning to playing three years ago, he would desperately like to be involved in the Russia 2018 finals.

Asked where representing his country at the World Cup would rate, he said: “It would be at the top. That would be the final thing, to be able to go to Russia and compete in the World Cup finals would top it all and complete everything that I wanted to do.

“I’ve won titles and trophies with Celtic and played in the Champions League. But to be able to play in the World Cup? Then I could sit back once I retire and be very happy.

“It’s still in Scotland’s hands to do that. But we’ve got to win a play-off as well if we can finish second. We’ve gone four games undefeated and we will need to go another four to get there. So we need to do eight in a row.

“It’s still a difficult task but we have given ourselves a chance. The next game with Slovakia is the most important one. We’ll hopefully have a big home crowd behind us, and it will be a lot busier than the Malta game, and the fans will give us a great backing to produce a great effort.

“Slovakia are a really good side. They gave England a scare in their last game and we are going to have to play really well to come out with the win. But with everyone behind and the way the team is playing now, we’ve given ourselves a chance.”

The 3-0 triumph over Lithuania in Vilnius has given Gordon hope that, despite the loss of his Celtic team mates Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown to injury, Scotland can record the wins over Slovakia and Slovenia in Ljubljana

“We were brilliant in Lithuania,” he said. “It was a complete performance. The manager said that was one of the best he’d seen, not just in his time, but also for quite some time. We passed it really well, our movement was excellent and we created so many chances for an away team.”

Gordon believes he has been the victim of a personal campaign by former Celtic striker turned television pundit Chris Sutton, who has been critical of his performances, since he returned three years ago.

So will he be getting in touch with his once-capped nemesis when he reaches his half century of international appearances? “No!” he said. “But he’s English, I don’t think he’s too interested in Scotland.”