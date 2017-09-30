Scottish singer Lulu has said she believes dating is for “very young people” and that she does not prioritise romance, although she does “go out with men”.

The 68-year-old, who has been married twice, has also said she has no plans to retire and wants to keep working “until the lights go out”.

Lulu told the Daily Express newspaper: “I think dating is for very young people, I don’t think dating is for someone in their 60s.

