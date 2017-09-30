The first new section of dual carriageway to be completed as part of a £3 billion project to upgrade the A9 was opened to traffic yesterday.
Traffic restrictions were also lifted to allow vehicles full access to the 7.5 kilometre stretch of the route between Kincraig and Dalraddy, Transport Scotland confirmed.
Completion of the work there, which cost £35 million, also allowed for the 40mph speed limit in place to be raised to 70mph.
The opening of the new stretch of dual carriageway also breaks up what had been the largest section of single carriageway on the road between Perth and Inverness. It was initially due to open in the summer, but was delayed by a "technical issue". The overall scheme is to be completed in 2025.
Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the project would deliver "significant economic benefits" for boost trade and tourism.
