Lady Gaga has joined other celebrities in criticising Donald Trump after he slammed the mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city San Juan over claims of a slow US response to the storm-hit island.

Carmen Yulin Cruz had accused the Trump administration of “killing us with the inefficiency” after Hurricane Maria, and urged the president to “make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives”.

Following her comments, Mr Trump reacted in a series of tweets, in which he said: “The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.”

