DRIVERS are being warned of travel disruption today as more than 30,000 people take to the streets of Glasgow for the Great Scottish Run.
Elite athletes including Callum Hawkins and Jo Pavey will be among runners taking part in the main event with a series of road closures in Glasgow city centre planned.
Traffic Scotland warned that the A814, M8, M77 and M74, as well as local roads around the city centre, may also be busier than usual with bus replacement services operating due to disrupted rail services.
Meanwhile in the Highlands the first new section of dual carriageway to be completed as part of a £3 billion project to upgrade the A9 opened to traffic yesterday.
Traffic restrictions, as well as the 40mph speed limit, have been lifted to allow vehicles full access to the 7.5km (4.7 mile) stretch of the route between Kincraig and Dalraddy.
The overall scheme is to be completed in 2025.
