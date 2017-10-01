THE writer of the award-winning movie, I, Daniel Blake, has attacked the refusal of a UK visa for a Moroccan performance artist as "thinly disguised racism".
Paul Laverty hit out at the "nastiness" of the decision to deny Mehdi El Ghaly, permission to attend a Scottish book festival
El Ghaly was due to be one of the artists in residence at the Wigtown book festival in Dumfries and Galloway. However, the Home Office blocked his visit to the event, which finishes today, implying that the artist had failed to provide evidence he could support himself financially on the visit.
However Laverty pointed out how El Ghaly had been awarded a fully-funded residency at the Wigtown festival to showcase his work.
Laverty blasted the decision makers as "philistine incompetents" and suggested the refusal had racist connotations.
El Ghaly has been working on a project explores the storytelling traditions of Morocco and Scotland.
Laverty, who grew up in Wigtown, said MSPs should challenge Home Secretary Amber Rudd to reverse the ruling and apologise.
And he accused Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who is a local MP, of failing to intervene on El Ghaly's behalf.
"This is about someone who is steeped in the culture and is a renowned story teller who has travelled to Denmark without problems, " he said. "What philistine incompetents at the Home Office.
"And what an embarrassment to the whole arts scene in Scotland when Morocco welcomes Scottish artists in October as part of the exchange.
"And shame on David Mundell for not sticking up for the festival, Scotland's reputation, and for common decency. "
SNP MSP for South Scotland, Emma Harper backed Laverty and branded the decision as heavy handed.
She said: "This is just the latest example of overzealous visa laws stopping international artists visiting Scottish cultural events that are hugely important for our economy."
However, the Home Office rejected Laverty's criticisms. A spokesman said: “Applicants for visit visas must provide evidence of their financial circumstances and how they intend to support themselves during their trip, where they fail to do so their applications will be refused.”
