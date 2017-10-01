THE writer of the award-winning movie, I, Daniel Blake, has attacked the refusal of a UK visa for a Moroccan performance artist as "thinly disguised racism".

Paul Laverty hit out at the "nastiness" of the decision to deny Mehdi El Ghaly, permission to attend a Scottish book festival

El Ghaly was due to be one of the artists in residence at the Wigtown book festival in Dumfries and Galloway. However, the Home Office blocked his visit to the event, which finishes today, implying that the artist had failed to provide evidence he could support himself financially on the visit.

