COUNCIL leaders have joined forces with Scottish Ministers in a fresh plea for the roll-out of Universal Credit to be halted north of the border.

In a joint letter to UK Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke, Social Security Minister Jeane Freeman and Kelly Parry, the community well-being spokeswoman for local government body Cosla, highlighted "abject failures" in the new system.

Universal Credit was brought in with the aim of simplifying the benefits system by bringing together a number of different social security payments.

But Freeman said it was "fundamentally flawed" and "causing unnecessary hardship and suffering to families across Scotland".

The full service, where people use an online account to manage their claim or apply for a benefit, is already up and running in parts of the country and is due to be introduced in full by the end of next year.

Levels of rent arrears among those receiving Universal Credit are at least 2.5 times higher than for those who still receive Housing Benefit, the letter to Gauke states.

In the local authority areas where the new system has been rolled out – Highland, East Lothian, East Dunbartonshire, and Inverclyde – councils recorded a rise in discretionary housing payments of over £343,000 while welfare fund crisis grants went up by more than £94,000.

The four councils also claim to have incurred more than £830,000 extra administrative costs as a result of its introduction.

Freeman said: "Universal Credit is failing the people it is designed to support. The in-built six-week wait for the first payment - which is often even longer - is unacceptable and pushing people into crisis and rent arrears, having to rely on food banks and emergency payments to get by.

Adding, "Despite the clear evidence of these failures the Department for Work and Pensions still refuses to acknowledge the severity of the problem. This incompetency cannot continue. It is time UK Ministers faced up to the facts and stepped up to support people and stop the roll-out of a failing system."

Freeman spoke ahead of a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.