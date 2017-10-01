FIREFIGHTERS in Scotland would be unable to respond to a Manchester Arena-style terror attack in Scottish cities due to a pay dispute, a union leader has warned.

Chris McGlone, Scotland's most senior Fire Brigades Union official, warned ministers that the dispute posed a threat to public safety.

Anti-terror training for Scotland’s emergency services has already been stopped because of a pay row between unions and managers. Under existing rules it is not part of a firefighters' role to respond to terror attacks or emergency medical responses.

The union has already told its Scottish members they can refuse to take part in the training until a increased-risk compensation payment has been agreed.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Alasdair Hay previously said he is “deeply concerned” about the move.

Last night, McGlone denied that the FBU is to blame for the withdrawal from training.

He said that a "consequence of the pay offer rejection is that Scotland has now been left in limbo" over the response of firefighters to terrorist incidents.

McGlone added that "because of the nature of this imminent threat" from terrorists in the wake of the Manchester and London bombings this summer, the FBU was prepared to accept a change in the role.

However, he said a failure to agree a compensation package meant firefighters in Scotland would not be equipped to respond to a terror attack.

He said: "If there was a major incident in Buchanan Street or Princes Street would the service be able to respond? The answer is probably not."

However, the claims were rejected by SFRS assistant chief officer Lewis Ramsay.

He said it was "one hundred per cent clear" that it it was the union that halted the training.

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: "We want to see our fire service workers paid appropriately and we encourage all sides to do all that they can to resolve the issue without further delay.”