Millennials
Tom Daley
The 23-year-old diver who won bronze medals at the Olympics in London and in Rio is now a lifestyle guru, releasing Tom’s Daily Plan last year, a cookbook, fitness plan and self-help guide.
Joe Wicks
Wicks, 30, is a best-selling author and social media sensation known as The Body Coach who is famous for engaging YouTube videos and his 15-minute meals.
Gigi Hadid
The superfit supermodel Gigi Hadid, 22, is an amateur boxer and Reebok brand ambassador who won plaudits for elbowing prankster Vitalii Sediuk when he unexpectedly lifted her off the ground for a stunt during Milan Fashion Week.
Zoella
The 27-year-old is a social media superstar and lifestyle influencer with more than 11 million subscribers to her YouTube channel ‘zoella280390’, which includes her date of birth in the title.
Oliver Proudlock
The Made in Chelsea star, 28, is a regular in Men’s Health and pioneered the ‘6 Week Muscle Challenge’ to help average Joes achieve a washboard stomach.
Generation X
Naomi Campbell
The 47-year-old supermodel has been through rehab following high profile alcohol and drug problems. She has also been convicted of assault four times.
Shaun Ryder
The former Happy Mondays frontman, 55, started drinking and smoking aged 10 and tried marijuana for the first time at 13. He famously said he remembers the Sixties better than the Eighties.
Johnny Depp
The 54-year-old actor has been candid about his struggles with substance abuse. In one interview he said: “I was poisoning myself with alcohol and medicating myself. I was trying not to feel things, and that’s ridiculous.”
Paul Gascoigne
Former footballer Gazza, 50, has had several stints in rehab due to alcohol and drug dependence and has been arrested for drink driving and cocaine possession.
Courtney Love
Her daughter with former Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain once filed a restraining order against the 53-year-old former heroin addict claiming: “She basically exists now on...Xanax, Adderall, Sonata and Abilify, sugar and cigarettes.”
