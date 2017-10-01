A WELSH rugby player who was bitten on the hand when he tried to pet a lion has been described by his coach as “pretty lucky” and “pretty stupid”.

A video emerged yesterday of hooker Scott Baldwin, 29, stroking the lion before screaming in pain. He was taken to hospital to receive stitches and treatment against infection after the incident in South Africa.

Baldwin was bitten at a game park in Bloemfontein prior to Ospreys' Guinness PRO14 game against South African franchise Cheetahs, which the Welsh side lost 44-25.

Baldwin took to social media on Saturday to apologise. “Sorry all Ospreys fans for letting you and the team down by missing the game through the bite!” he said on Twitter.

“Should [have] known he wouldn’t be impressed with me stroking his lioness before introducing myself to him first. And for those asking, my hand is on the mend thankfully and should be up and running round soon enough, thanks for your support and concern.”

Coach Steve Tandy had no sympathy for his player, suggesting Baldwin had ignored instructions and attempted to pet the animal.

“There was an incident with a lion, but in fairness it was nothing to do with the lion,” he said in a press conference. “He did bite Scott but when you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion, then you will get bitten.

“It was pretty stupid on Scott's behalf and he is pretty lucky. It was a good environment and we were told how far back to stand," adding "I don't know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it's a kitten.”

The club issued a formal statement which read: “Ospreys Rugby can confirm that Scott Baldwin sustained a hand injury on Wednesday.

“The team doctor treated a laceration and, subsequently, he was admitted to a local hospital in Bloemfontein on Thursday evening for further treatment to prevent infection.

“He will be released on Saturday morning to travel home with the rest of the squad as planned.”