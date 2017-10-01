DONALD TRUMP launched a Twitter tirade against the mayor of storm-ravaged Puerto Rican capital San Juan after she begged the US President for help following a slow American response to hurricane Maria.

Carmen Yulin Cruz accused the Trump administration of “killing us with the inefficiency” and implored the president, who is set to visit the US territory on Tuesday, to “make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives”.

Trump attacked the mayor in response, insisting: “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort…such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help.”

