DAVID Bowie was pencilled in to play the villain in Blade Runner 2049, it has emerged.

However after the musical icon died of cancer in January 2016 director Denis Villeneuve was forced to find an alternative and Jared Leto was ultimately cast in the villainous role for the eagerly awaited Blade Runner sequel, which is released this week.

Though Bowie was best known as a singer and musician, he was also an accomplished actor and was acclaimed for roles in The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Hunger, Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, and his turn as the Goblin King in Labyrinth.

Loading article content