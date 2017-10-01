MORE than 900 people in Scotland have been warned by police of their partner’s abusive past in the last two years under Clare’s Law.

The figure was revealed on the second anniversary of the rollout of the initiative, which is known north of the border as the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse in Scotland (DSDAS).

Police said 2,144 requests were made to DSDAS since it was launched on October 1 2015 and 927 people have been told that their partner has a previous history of abusive behaviour.

