A 39 YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three year-old girl was dropped 30 feet from a bridge into a river, before he then jumped into the water in a suspected suicide bid.
Greater Manchester Police arrived at the scene in Astley Bridge, Bolton at about 8.30pm on Friday after reports that a man was on the bridge and making threats about harming the toddler.
He refused to speak to specially-trained police negotiators and dropped the girl into the water but an officer, already in the river below, was able to reach her quickly. She was taken to hospital and treated for a broken wrist.
The man sustained minor injuries which were treated in hospital. Police said he would be questioned "at the earliest opportunity".
Superintendent Paul Savill, added: "Thankfully the little girl will recover from her physical injuries, but the trauma she was put through is heart-breaking."
