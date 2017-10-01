DOZENS of people have been killed and wounded in air strikes on villages and towns held by Islamic State in eastern Syria, according to reports.
The strikes came a day after an attack by Isis killed more than 120 pro-government fighters and briefly cut off the highway linking the capital Damascus with eastern Syria.
It was not immediately clear if the air strikes on areas including Mayadeen, Boukamal, Bouleil, Bouomar and Mushassan were carried out by the Russians or the US-led coalition.
Syrian troops have been advancing in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour against IS under the cover of Russian air strikes, while the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are marching against them under the cover of air strikes by the US-led coalition.
The air strikes came after two days of clashes between Syrian Government forces and their allies against IS fighters in central and eastern Syria that left nearly 200 dead on both sides. Syrian troops and their allies have regained most of the areas they lost earlier.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday's air strikes and those the night before killed 18 people, including two children and five women.
The Observatory, which tracks Syria's war now in its seventh year, said that over the past two years the Russian military has killed more than 5,700 civilians, 4,258 IS fighters and 3,893 others from insurgent groups.
