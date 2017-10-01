HIGH-level talks on agreeing a pay deal for teachers are in crisis after a key trade union rejected a proposal to award some of their members a 1.5% rise.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) voted down a plan that would see better-off classroom teachers getting a bigger increase than other colleagues. According to one source in the education sector, the snub means the prospect of a strike ballot on pay has become more likely.

A tripartite body including representatives from the Scottish Government, the unions and COSLA - which employs teachers - has been in talks about ending the stalemate. As revealed by the Sunday Herald, a controversial proposal was put on the table for a 1.5% rise for new entrants into the profession and classroom teachers at the top of the pay scale. Other teachers would only get 1%, resulting in a “differentiated” deal whereby staff on higher incomes get a more generous rise.

Loading article content