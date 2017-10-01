A SCOTS firm has become the first private sector business in the UK to offer term-time only jobs.

The move by Glasgow-based Pursuit Marketing aims to encourage more parents into the workplace and offer a better work-life balance.

Those taking up the 10 jobs on offer will be able to work 9.30am - 2.30pm during school terms, and won't be required to work during holiday periods.

It is the latest incentive to be rolled out by the firm, along with giving employees the chance to work a four day week for full time wages, daily fitness classes and guaranteed family holidays.

Bosses at the company, which specialises in boosting business for the IT and technology industries, said the flexible arrangements have seen productivity "soar" since they were introduced last year.

Lorraine Gray, Operations Director at Pursuit, said: “Last year we introduced a four-day week for our staff, without cutting pay, and productivity soared so this is a natural progression of that policy.

"Parents often feel torn between work and spending time with their children, especially during their early years, and this solution resolves that dilemma, allowing them to be at their desks during term time and at home with their children during the various school holidays.

"These working hours have, until now, only been available to those employed within the education sector, and Pursuit Marketing are delighted to be the first private sector organisation in the UK to provide the ultimate work life balance for parents”

The announcement comes as a survey for National Work Life Week this week found that 90 per cent of Scots who have flexible working patterns said it improves their quality of life.

Campaigners say the results show that flexible shift patterns are not just reserved for working mothers, and the stereotype is "outdated".

The study by YouGov, polled for campaign group Family Friendly Working Scotland, interviewed 1021 people across the country last month.

It found that less than half (46 per cent) said they could work flexibly, but 77 per cent of those who did said they were more productive at work.

Almost half of those asked said that changing their start or finishing times would help their lives, while 32 per cent said they would like to have the hour off for family events, appointments or deliveries.

Only a fifth of people said going part-time or reducing their hours would be useful, while 31 per cent said their employers could do more provide flexible working.

Around 14 per cent said their employers were "all talk" when it came to flexible shift pattens, but more than half of those asked said that flexible working was something they looked at when applying for new jobs.

According to the survey, those who already work flexibly include both mothers and fathers of children under 18, as well as people without children.

Nikki Slowey, joint programme director for Family Friendly Working Scotland, said: "Too many people still think working flexibly is about mothers and part time work.

"But our latest research to mark National Work Life Week shows this assumption is outdated.

"The ability to work flexibly is wanted by men and women and is sought after by workers of all ages, parents and non-parents alike.

"Many just want small changes, such as amending their start or finish time, or having occasional time off for family emergencies, deliveries and school events."