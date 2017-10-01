A GUNMAN who gave a taxi driver a “bomb” and ordered him to rob a bank for him is to be allowed out of jail for home visits, according to reports.
Andrew Patrick, 42, is only 14 months into his six years and nine months sentence.
But he has now been assessed as “low risk” by authorities, is being moved to an open prison, will be eligible for unescorted home visits and probably allowed back home for Christmas, said the Sunday Post.
His victim Alistair Rankin, 48, praised by police for his conduct during the ordeal, told the newspaper: “ It has been a hammer blow to learn he’ll soon be walking the streets again.”
Patrick will be allowed home leave for 'short periods,' according to the paper. His home in Lochgelly is less than 10 miles from where the Rankins live. The family have been told they will not be notified when he is allowed out.
The gym instructor was sentenced to six years and nine months at the High Court in Glasgow in May 2016.
Prison bosses wrote to Mr Rankin last June to tell him Patrick wouldn’t be out until April 2019 at the earliest.
The Scottish Prison Service added if Patrick failed to meet the strict criteria for parole he wouldn’t be released until 2022.
But now it has written to the Rankins again - as part of the Victim Notification Scheme introduced in 2004 - to say Patrick is now eligible for “unescorted temporary release” in preparation for him getting freed. The Prison Service declined to comment.
