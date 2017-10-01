A man armed with a knife killed two people at the main train station in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille on Sunday before being shot dead by soldiers patrolling there.
“Two victims have been stabbed to death,” the regional police chief, Olivier de Mazieres, said.
The local prosecutor, Xavier Tarabeux, said the knifeman had been shot by soldiers, while Marseille police urged people in the city to avoid the area around Saint-Charles station.
Loading article content
The assailant is believed to have shouted “Allahu Akbar” [God is greatest] before assaulting passersby, a source close to the investigation told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The French interior minister, Gérard Collomb, said he was heading to Marseille immediately.
Earlier, police warned the public to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of a knife attack.
Marseille police said an operation "is under way" while French television BFM TV reported at least one person has been stabbed and the attacker has been shot dead.
Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted that he is going immediately to the scene "after the attack perpetrated near Saint Charles train station".
The train station has been evacuated.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.