RYANAIR is secretly training pilots at a Scottish airport to ease the staffing crisis that forced it to cancel 18,000 flights, according to reports.
Images have appeared in a newspaper of pilots epeatedly been taking off and landing in a pair of Boeing 737s at Prestwick Airport, Ayrshire,, Thebudget airline is hoping to bolster flight crew staff numbers as quickly as possible, after cancelling flights between Scotland and London over the winter. Last Wednesday trainees were seen being put through their paces at Prestwick Airport, where their flight patterns were picked up by radars, according to the Sunday Post.
One after another, the two planes flew off the Prestwick runway and circled around the airport in a loop before returning to the ground briefly - they then repeated the circuit six times before swapping pilots.
This continued throughout the morning until 12pm, when the planes refuelled before resuming. There were multiple would-be pilots on the jet, taking it in turn to complete circuits of Prestwick.
