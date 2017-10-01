RUTH DAVIDSON has not ruled out making a bid for the leadership of the UK Conservative Party as she attacked the “Tory psychodrama" surrounding speculation over Theresa May's leadership.

The Scottish Conservative leader - who has support within the party as a potential rival to Boris Johnson in any contest to replace the Prime Minister – was asked if she would, once and for all, rule out ever standing for the UK party leadership and was pushed on whether Mrs May should be prepared to sack the Foreign Secretary over his interventions on Brexit.

She told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester: “I’m not standing to be the leader of the party. This session is about our new MPs who have just got themselves in the House of Commons; I don’t sit in the House of Commons. Let’s get back to why we are here and the real issues and not about Tory pyscho-drama that nobody…”

Her comments were met with applause and came before her colleague David Mundell mocked Mr Johnson's electoral appeal in Scotland.

Asked how young Scots would react to Mr Johnson becoming Tory leader, the Scottish Secretary suggested his colleagues did not answer hypothetical questions but then noted: “I do recall Boris Johnson once stood for Rector of Edinburgh University and you can look at the result of that.” This sparked laughter and applause from the audience.

In 2006, Mr Johnson failed in his bid to become the university’s rector in 2006; he came third.

The revival of the Scottish Tories under Ms Davidson's leadership has made her a popular figure, with activists queuing to get into the fringe event.

Party grandee Lord Heseltine used a Sky News interview to praise the Edinburgh MSP and attack Mr Johnson, while former minister Edwina Currie stood up at the fringe event and urged the Scottish leadership to "take over Conservative Central Office" end the “waffle” at Tory HQ.

Stressing how it was “vital” to get Brexit right, Ms Currie, a Remain supporter in the referendum, was asked if the Foreign Secretary

Asked about Ms Davidson’s potential as a future UK party leader, the former minister said: “I love Ruth’s style. One of the great things about her is her loyalty and love for Scotland. It’s wonderful. It’s not made up. It’s not dreamed up by some media PR person; it’s genuine. That kind of love and knowledge of the people you represent should be at the heart of all politics. That’s what I want to see cloned as quickly as possible.”

Asked if Mr Johnson was the answer to the Tories’ problem, Ms Currie said: “There’s a two-letter word and it starts with an N and it finishes with an O.”

Ms Davidson said the Scottish party was in "great heart" after boosting the number of Tory MPs from one to 13 at the election.

That meant the Conservatives "faced down the SNP's threat of a second referendum" adding: "We are a party on the up in Scotland, we have got a clear purpose and that is to use the next three years to show that we can be the next government in Scotland."

Mr Mundell stressed how it was the Tory success in Scotland that had ensured "Jeremy Corbyn is not prime minister right now".

"Those 12 gains ensured that the Conservatives are still in government in the UK, that's why that result was so important for everyone across the UK," he said.

East Renfrewshire MP Paul Masterton warned that the party needed to change to attract younger voters.

"One of the reasons that young people abandoned us - south of the border more so than north of the border - is that people now think that they will be more prosperous and more secure under a hard-left Labour government than under a Conservative government," he said.

"That shouldn't worry us, that should shame us and we have to have really serious discussions as a party about how we got to this point."