THERESA May’s Cabinet must work hard to “burst the Corbyn bubble,” Ruth Davidson has insisted.

Delivering her keynote speech to conference, the Scottish Conservative leader cited how the leadership could learn from how the Nationalist bubble had been burst in Scotland.

She said: “Just as the SNP came crashing down to earth, just as they lost 40 per cent of their seats in June, just as half a million Scots chose to take their vote away, so too can the Corbyn bubble burst but only if we work hard to make it so.

“Because, you know what? People tire of being offered free unicorns, of easy promises that don’t add up.”

She argued voters wanted serious solutions to the issues facing their world: a good school for their children; a strong economy to give them the security of work; well-funded public services to look after their needs and to keep more of their own money because they made better decisions for their family’s future than the state did.

“That’s what we offer, that’s what Theresa May offers; a belief in country, duty, service and the power of people. And that’s what we fight for; always, we fight,” declared Ms Davidson.

She told delegates how she had watch the response to the Labour conference with incredulity.

“Commentators, who should know better, declaring Jeremy Corbyn as a shoo-in to Number 10, just because Glastonbury chanted his name to the White Stripes. Folks, he hasnae even won a raffle.”

She insisted the country had been here before with political hagiography and cited the case of Nicola Sturgeon.

“I have watched as Nicola Sturgeon sold out rock venues, as she released a line of signature clothing, as she sold foam fingers to the faithful so they could point at the sky as she flew in a helicopter she’d slapped her face on, over their heads.

“I’ve read the commentary that said her momentum was irresistible, that everything would be swept before her and all the other parties in Scotland should just pack up, and go home.

“Well, conference, I don’t like anyone telling me where to go. Politics is not for faint hearts. It’s not about what’s in fashion or who is the absolute boy. It’s about making the case for what you believe in.

“It’s about service and duty and getting the job done. Delivering for others. And giving everyone the chance to get on,” insisted the party leader.

Ms Davidson also insisted the Tories were now the “party of devolution” and in light of Brexit wanted to ensure that the “power surge that will hit Britain when we leave the EU is felt in Edinburgh, in Cardiff Bay and in Stormont too”.

The Edinburgh MSP, who is regarded by many as the darling of the Tory conference, opened and closed her speech to a standing ovation.