FRENCH school children suffering from Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are relying less on drugs as medics aim to treat the underlying environmental causes beforehand.

Psychologists in the country believe that the condition is a medical one with situational causes and as such they treat the cause of a child’s stress rather than giving them prescriptions.

They also don’t use the same system of classification of childhood emotional problems, having shunned the controversial Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) for their own CFTMEA (Classification Française des Troubles Mentaux de L’Enfant et de L’Adolescent).

